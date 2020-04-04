The Living Community of St. Joseph announced in a release on its website Friday that an employee at the facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

The release said the employee had no symptoms at the beginning of the shift and worked on only one floor for five hours on one day with a face mask on the entire time. The individual became ill at work.

The release said all who had close contact with the individual are being tracked, and residents and employees will be monitored for symptoms in days to come.

The release said the the Living Community has enacted an emergency response plan with heightened infection control protocols, including monitoring and screening residents daily for symptoms of respiratory illness and screening staff prior to beginning work and upon leaving for symptoms.

Staff are not allowed in the building if they are ill, and all are required to wear a mask every day.

Visitors at the Living Community are restricted to only essential health care services and compassionate care situations such as end of life, the release said. Those visitors have to be screened and free of symptoms before they are allowed to enter.

The facility also is implementing extra efforts to clean and disinfect all high-touch areas throughout the building, according to the release.

According to its website, the Living Community of St. Joseph, which is operated by Benedictine Health System, features 49 independent living apartments, 32 assisted-living residences and a 96-bed skilled nursing facility for both short stays from the hospital and long-term care plus rehabilitation therapies. The facility, which is located close to Mosaic Life Care, operates through a partnership with that hospital system for the Care at Home program, which provides a physician and nurse practitioners on site throughout the week to monitor and assess residents.

Officials at Living Community said no one at the facility was available to comment until Monday.

Cases rise at Mosaic

Also on Saturday, officials at Mosaic Life Care announced that positive test results through that hospital system have risen to 10. Of those 10 positives, seven are outpatients, two are in-patients at the St. Joseph campus and one person is an in-patient at the hospital system’s Albany, Missouri, location.

As of Saturday night, Mosaic has done 356 tests, with 257 of those returning negative results. Ninety tests are pending results.