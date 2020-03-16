Mayor Bill McMurray has signed a Declaration of Local Emergency for the City of St. Joseph, banning gatherings of 50 or more people for 8 weeks.

"Commencing immediately, all in-person gatherings of fifty people or more within the City of St. Joseph, Missouri, shall be prohibited for eight weeks, except when such gatherings occur in the day-to-day operations of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses," the declaration stated.

This comes as Gov. Mike Parson is expected to meet with city leaders today. You can read more his briefing at Mosaic Life Care here.

A panel consisting of representatives of the health department, Mosaic Life Care, Northwest Health Services, St. Joseph School District, Missouri Western State University and Buchanan County EMS are discussing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.