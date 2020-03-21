Gov. Mike Parson outlined a new statewide social distancing order. The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m., Monday, March 23 and lasts until 12:01 a.m. April 6.

The order requires:

Every person in the state shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Social gatherings: any planned or spontaneous event that would bring more than 10 people together at the same time.

Every person shall avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts. Drive thru, pickup, or delivery is allowed.

People shall not visit nursing homes, long-term care, retirement homes, or assistant living homes unless to provide critical conditions.

All schools shall remain closed.

He and other officials also announced provisions to help families impacted by COVID-19. The state is raising limitations on the total number of children per child care provider at daycare facilities. 14-day licensing will also be available.

Sandy Karsten, director of Missouri's Department of Public Safety, said the state is using it's stockpile of person protective gear for hospitals. She said the department is prepared to provide the gear to hospitals and first responders as needed.

"It's just a moving target, every day," Parson said.

The Missouri Department of Revenue also extended the tax deadline to July 15. License plates and driver's license expiration dates are also extended by two months. Drivers with an expired plate or license will not face any penalty.

Missouri will be releasing new COVID-19 confirmed cases date at 9 p.m. tonight.

