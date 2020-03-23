The St. Joseph School District has been providing nutritional assistance to constituents affected by COVID-19, officials reported to the Board of Education on Monday evening.

Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl announced that more than 5,000 meals have been served to constituents on Monday, the first day of the new distance learning program that has been implemented amid the closure period that began after an extended SJSD spring break.

"Several people were crying, upset, thankful they were getting some support," Van Zyl said in his comments to the board, as a reflection of his experiences on Monday while assisting food distribution.

Continuing in his presentation, Van Zyl said that district leaders are grappling with Gov. Mike Parson's decision to defer the question of longterm school closures to the local level. This notably contrasts with Kansas' decision to close through the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year and finish out coursework entirely via online means.

St. Joseph schools are currently scheduled to resume normal session on the morning of Monday, April 6, as the closure is scheduled to last through Friday, April 3.

"Do we know what is happening after April 3? No," Van Zyl said.

COVID-19 conundrums

Ongoing board business

