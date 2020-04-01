An emergency ordinance that soon could be seen by the St. Joseph City Council may provide some relief for local businesses owners.

Councilmember Brian Myers said he is currently working on an item that he hopes would waive liquor license and health inspection fees for bars and restaurants and would prorate fees for business license renewal for businesses that have been classified as nonessential.

He said the details still are being worked out with the city manager and the city’s legal department, but he hopes to provide some help for small businesses.

“Between the beginning of this order and what looks like the end of it, April 24, that’s nearly seven weeks without any revenue coming in,” Myers said. “You’ve got other bills piling up while you are closed that are fixed cost, you have this additional burden of paying the city of St. Joseph.”

He said, ideally, those costs would be waived entirely for the time of the order.

“I don’t think the city should be collecting fees on a license when you wouldn’t be open,” Myers said.

He said licenses and permits can cost between $600 and $1,000 for small businesses. He acknowledged that not collecting the fees would put a dent into city revenue.

“The caveat to this, depending on how this is done, is it’s going to be a substantial hit to the amount of revenue that we bring into the city by collecting revenue for permits, but to me, it’s the long game we should be looking at,” Myers said.

He believes saving businesses some money now could be better for the city economy in the long run.

“If businesses are unable to reopen, then we won’t get the permit fees anyway,” Myers said. “We’ve got small business owners that are out of work, then we’ve got all of their employees that are out of work and then they’re not out in the community buying goods and services that we collect sales tax on.”

Myers said the item could be on the agenda for immediate approval next Monday if the details are figured out.

The recently amended emergency declaration that enacted shelter-in-place rules in St. Joseph closes businesses that are not considered to be essential and limits places like restaurants and bars from serving customers inside their businesses.

One of the recent changes allows bar and restaurant owners with retail-by-drink licenses that have suspended operation or limited service to drive-through, pickup, or delivery to sell liquor in the original package, provided only original package products are sold for off-premise consumption.

Mixed drinks poured and repackaged by the retailer are not allowed to be sold and transactions must occur by carryout or pickup at the establishment with at least 6 feet of space between customers at all times.