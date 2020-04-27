An early draft of a plan to open the city's public libraries was discussed on Monday, but could take awhile to go into effect.

The St. Joseph Public Library has been closed at all locations for over a month due to the COVID-19 crisis and does not want to reopen too soonn as cities across the country start looking at plans to get back to normal.

On Monday, the Library Board looked at a potential plan to reopen, and agreed that the doors will remain closed until public health officials agree that it's safe for groups of 50 or more people to gather.

Director Mary Beth Revels said that the plan, which looks at varying contingencies based on what guidelines are recommended to the public, is still being worked on.

"It really is a rough draft," Revles said. 'I just wanted the board to have an idea of what we were thinking, what direction we we were going, but there's a lot of work left to be done on that plan."

With the city still on lockdown until at least early next next month, the plan recommends keeping the library closed, encouraging the public to keep borrowed materials and offering only online services and programming. Items that are returned are being quarantined for a period of time and then disinfected.

However, as citywide restrictions are slowly lifted, as is the current plan being looked at by the City Council, different services could slowly become more available.

One item the Library Board agreed with was the starting of a curbside pickup system once the stay-at-home order is lifted. The library still would be closed to the public until larger groups could gather, but checkouts could again be made.

Revels said that, even when the library feels that it is safe to reopen completely, things will not be the same for some time.

"It will look different, we will, I'm sure, need to still social distance," Revels said. "So, we will not be able to have all the computers open, there will be Plexiglas up on the service desk. We're just going to have to make sure that we are able to ensure that social distancing continues in the library."

She said the library has 58 employees, but some of them have said they will not be returning for some time due to COVID concerns.

Another concern is the loss of revenue caused by being closed, and by property taxes possibly not being paid due to a coronavirus-caused recession.

Revels is expecting to see almost $227,000 less in revenue next fiscal year, largely due to loses from tax money, but also due to losses in state funds.

"Typically, as public library, we get what's called 'state aid' from the state," Revels said. "This year we will probably get about $32,000 in state aid, but next year we're not expecting to receive any state aid."

She also said a state-provided "athletes and entertainers" fund that is expected to provide around $10,000 this year likely will not provide anything next year.

The library still is planning a balanced budget with similar expenses from this year to next.

The pandemic plan being worked on by the library includes cleaning, hygiene and social distancing guidelines at all phases. Under the proposed plan, the library will look for a sustained reduction in new COVID-19 cases within the community for at least 14 days before considering opening and is hoping to see adequate testing done throughout the area.