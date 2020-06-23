Local libraries are noticing some reluctance among the community as restrictions begin to lift.

Both the St. Joseph Public Library and the Rolling Hills Library have made accommodations to help with health safety measures for both visitors and staff.

Some of those steps include curbside pickup, offering masks and sanitizer, limiting visits to 30 minutes and offering virtual programs.

Since opening their locations, the libraries have not seen many visitors.

“I have not seen an increase in traffic at this point. Things are kind of slow and steady,” Michelle Mears, Library Director at Rolling Hills Library, said. “Many of our summer activities that the library is usually for, we have moved online and so we think many people are taking advantage of them remotely as opposed to in person.”

“This year, unfortunately, we’re not a place for people to hang out, we’re a place for people to come in, get materials, use the computer and then unfortunately, we have to ask them to leave at that point,” Mary Beth Revels, Director of the St. Joseph Public Library, said.

Both libraries and their locations are continuing to do curbside pickup. Many have found this useful and the library plans to keep it going.

“It’s not just older users or those who might be concerned with health. There are lots of parents with young children that it’s getting them in and out of car seats and into strollers and other things, it’s just easier to just swing by and let someone bring a bag of stuff out to you,” Mears said.

Mears biggest concern is getting word out that the libraries are open, “Just today a study from a group in Ohio was released that has done some scientific studies on how long the virus lives on actual library materials, books and videos and the preliminary results look like there is no traceable amount of virus after three days,” Mears said. “We are quarantining items for three days before check in and we are going to continue that quarantine for the foreseeable future.”

A variety of programs are available at both libraries, including Zoom meeting rooms that offer a professional account that allows guests more meeting time, virtual DIY sessions, reading sessions and summer reading programs.

Right now, Rolling Hills has over 700 people signed up for our summer reading program, “We are having some online programs but they still are going to be entered for prize drawings,” Mears said.

Revels talked about some of their precautions to make visitors feel comfortable, including right at the entrance, “We’ve got a concierge there now. That person is there to greet people, let everyone know that we’ve got hand sanitizer, we have masks if you would like one,” Revels said.

Revels also explained that many might be hesitant in coming in and reassures that the traffic is light and wants visitors to feel comfortable and will accommodate those who still wish to keep distance.

“We’re not forcing people to come back to the library, you do not have to come into the library to get library materials, we are happy to still do our contactless service,” Revels said.