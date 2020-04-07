As lawmakers flock to Jefferson City to work on an emergency coronavirus spending measure, they are encountering enhanced protocols to protect themselves as well as the public, who are legally allowed to be in the capitol while legislative work is underway.

A mechanism has been set up to screen anyone -- legislators, staff and the public -- before they can enter the capitol building.

"They're going to take temperatures and ask a series of questions like whether you've been in contact with anyone as well as how you feel and then everyone will be required to wear masks," said State Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St. Joseph. "None of our staff are coming in, and we're going to stay in our offices, then they'll call us in and I guess we'll go down to debate and vote on the supplemental budget, which is something that we have to do.

"We're supposed to stay in our offices and not come in contact with anyone," Solon added. "I think these are all really wise precautions to take."

Despite the concern over large congregations of people violating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines regarding social distancing, the capitol building will be open to the public while this week's session is underway.

"The building is still technically open to the public because we have a requirement in the state constitution that the doors of the capitol remain open whenever we're in session so that the public can come and see our deliberations," said State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.

Luetkemyer, who represents both Buchanan and Platte County, said Tuesday afternoon that the halls of the capitol were very quiet with most staff, including his own, not in the building and back working from their respective districts.

"This is really a bare-bones type of operation and intentionally so because we want to make sure that we don't put anybody at an undue health risk," he said.

Solon, who is in her eighth and final year as a member of the Missouri House, said she has seen a lot in her time in Jefferson City. From scandals involving fellow lawmakers to the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens, Solon said none of that compares to what is going on right now.

"This is probably the saddest experience because I think we're all so worried about the health and safety of our constituents while also worried about the economic ramifications like people being out of their jobs," Solon said. "It's a very hard time for citizens, but I believe that we're all pulling together, we're all going to work together and in the end, I think we're going to come out stronger as a state and stronger as a country when this is all over with."

A Senate committee spent Tuesday fine-tuning the details of the new supplemental budget. The measure is expected to be voted on by the entire Senate Wednesday with the House taking up the bill later in the day or Thursday.