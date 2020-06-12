In wake of the events unfolding due to the COVID-19, school leaders in Atchison, Kansas, are on task to prepare the district for what might happen come fall.

USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott has formed a group to brainstorm about various aspects to prepare, prevent and protect the school populations in the event of unexpected occurrences like the interruption of the school year.

School administrators within USD 409, head principals and site council members at schools who include parents, grandparents and community members, a few school board members and five Atchison National Education Association representatives comprise The Return to School Committee.

The group is meeting via virtual platform. Members first convened June 3. The first task was to answer a survey in effort to assess feedback concerning the recent Continuous Learning Plan.

Scott explained the purpose of the committee is to share ideas, thoughts and information. She said she is hopeful as the group’s brainstorming activities wind down a basis for a solid return to school plan will emerge to align with Kansas State Department of Education guidelines. KSDE is scheduled to release details of guidance on Friday, July 10.

On June 10, committee members discussed some feedback on the Continuous Learning Plan. Mostly concerns were heard from parents about challenges presented to them because of the various technology platforms utilized for different grade levels. Some committee members shared they heard other concerns about a lack of participation from some students and no accountability concerning assignments. From survey feedback, the discussion moved on to how to establish protocols after the pupils enter the school facilities.

Atchison Elementary School representatives agreed more pupils will arrive to school and leave by private vehicle instead of by bus. They also agreed they need to lessen the exposure to germs for all.

Principal Chad Bilderback, Atchison Middle School, said staff have had discussions about allowing the students divide in assigned groups and spread out where there is room in certain areas like the gym and auditorium.

As the group moves forward, Scott expects to compile the information from the discussions to the ANEA and school staff in effort to develop procedures. After development of the plan, Scott expects to present it to the Board of Education for approval.