The fight against the coronavirus may hit a critical mass in the nation’s metropolises, but lawmakers from elsewhere have a message: Don’t forget about the health needs of rural America.

One of the more plainspoken members of Congress, Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts, said his home state and others should not be overlooked in the distribution of life-saving equipment.

“We have about 2 million people. People take a look at that and say, well, they’re all spread out and they really don’t need them, and look at what is happening in New York,” he told Topeka station WIBW on Wednesday. “We still have, on a percentage basis, the same kind of illness and the same kind of deaths.”

Roberts signed on this week to a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar asking that rural health-care providers also get attention from the Phase III pandemic legislation approved last week by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

A total of 41 senators and 82 U.S. representatives, Republicans and Democrats, signed the appeal, including Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, along with Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri.

Among other things, the signers sought a teleconference briefing with Azar by Friday and spelled out the financial straits of rural hospitals.

“Even before this crisis, nearly one-half of rural hospitals were operating at a financial loss, and hundreds were on the brink of closure,” the letter said. “Now, they are confronting impossible choices during this public health emergency.”

The letter went on to say that some of the small hospitals have just days of cash on hand, with that money needed for payroll and supplies. Immediate assistance, the lawmakers said, is needed.

“Rural health care providers are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus,” Blunt wrote on his Twitter feed.

“We need to ensure these clinics and hospitals — a lifeline for thousands of Missourians — have the resources they need to continue providing care during this unprecedented epidemic.”

Kansas has more than 80 critical access hospitals, that designation given by the federal government for facilities with 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds, located more than 35 miles from another hospital and with around-the-clock emergency care services. Missouri has about 36 such hospitals.

In Northwest Missouri, hospitals in this category can be found in Albany, Bethany, Chillicothe, Fairfax and Trenton.

“Our rural hospitals can’t fight this coronavirus alone,” Graves tweeted on Tuesday. “We need them now more than ever.”

Blunt serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee than directs funding to federal health programs.

In legislation passed in December, more than $318 million went specifically for rural health programs, including $110 million for treatment and prevention efforts aimed at substance abuse, like opioids, and $29 million to expand telehealth technologies to link providers and patients to specialists in larger communities.

On his radio interview, Roberts insisted the supplies needed by big-city hospitals also prove essential in the rural facilities of his home state.

“We are not in very good shape with regards to ventilators, protective equipment, masks, gloves,” Roberts said. “I always get upset when I hear the president say we’re holding back ‘x’ number, thousands of the ventilators as needed. Well, we need them.”