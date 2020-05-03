Missouri legislators are one step closer to passing a budget after the Missouri House voted this week to advance a spending measure that includes millions of dollars in cuts.

House lawmakers slashed core agency budgets by roughly $146 million compared to this year's fiscal budget, while also cutting more than $450 million in planned new government spending, including a 2% raise for state employees.

Following several weeks of adjournment over coronavirus concerns, lawmakers returned April 27 in an attempt to overhaul next year’s budget, which originally had been based on rosier revenue projections made before the virus ground the state’s economy to a halt.

"We need to make some cuts because we do expect an impact to the economy," said Senate Appropriations Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby. "I think these are reasonable cuts in the situation that we find ourselves in today to move the state forward."

As for impacts already being felt, Hegeman said state coffers are shrinking due to a significant decrease in state tax revenue, including a decline of more than 4% in March alone.

"We fully anticipate seeing a decrease in revenues from last year compared to now," Hegeman said. "Somewhere in that 6% to 7% range, if not higher."

While State Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St. Joseph, said cuts were made "across the board," state colleges and universities face the brunt of the budgetary slashing. The House version of the budget would decrease state aid to those schools by 10%.

"We tried our very best to make it as across the board as we could," Solon said. "But also, you know, this is basically just an estimate and we really don't know what the real impact is going to be."

Solon predicted lawmakers would be back in Jefferson City after the conclusion of their regular session to reassess the new fiscal year's budget, which she said isn't necessarily set in stone.

"Most likely we're going to come back in June or July when we have better knowledge of what the numbers are going to look like," she said. "And by that time, hopefully the economy will bounce back somewhat."

The "acting budget" now sits in the Senate where lawmakers may make some adjustments before a final version of the budget bill is ready to be voted on by both chambers.

"We are looking at the core budgets and making some cuts there," Hegeman said. "Hopefully it won't be too drastic, but we have to do what we have to do. We have to have a balanced budget in the state of Missouri, and we're dedicated to doing that."

Lawmakers face a constitutional deadline to pass a budget by Friday, May 8. The next fiscal year begins Wednesday, July 1. The House's top budget figure said cuts to education were hard to make.

“It’s not an easy thing to do,” Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said. “But again, we are looking at a tremendously difficult budgetary outlook here."

House members softened a roughly $7 million cut to public K-12 school busing down to only $2.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.