Instead of reaching a goal to pass an entire budget, the Missouri House adjourned early this week, approving $40 million in supplemental funds to deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Originally the house had hoped to complete and send to the Senate the Missouri Budget for Fiscal Year 2021,” said Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph. “With the continually evolving recommendations from the CDC, our leadership didn’t think it was prudent for the staff and members to spend the hours on the floor required to pass the budget.

Instead, lawmakers fast-tracked an emergency spending plan that would give Missouri’s government resources to combat COVID-19.

“It gave funds to fight the virus,” said St. Joseph Republican Rep. Bill Falkner. “We will see where that goes and may have to reconvene to see if we need more.”

Some Democrats pushed back at the measure, saying more money was needed now.

“The Democrats were wanting to take funds from social services agencies, who may be in bad shape after all of this,” Falkner told News-Press NOW. “I think the way we did it was the proper way.”

Another concern regarding not passing the budget this week was the unknown toll the virus’ outbreak would have on Missouri’s economy, including incoming tax revenue.

“As we have watched the economy fluctuate over the last couple of weeks, we wanted to wait and see if any adjustments to the budget would be required to mirror the economy,” said Shields, who emphasized lawmakers were able to pass the most critical legislation regarding the emergency spending package to tackle the virus.

Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St. Joseph, echoed Shields’ analysis, saying the uncertainty of the situation made it hard to pass a budget.

“Right now everything is unknown,” Solon said. “These are unusual times, and for us to not pass a budget not knowing where our revenue was going to be, this was the right decision.”

With the absence of visitors, lobbyists and most staff, Solon said the Capitol was an “eerie” place to be.

Shields said the plan is for the Capitol building to undergo a deep clean while both the House and Senate are on regularly scheduled spring break next week. Legislators would then tentatively return March 30, but that could change.

“Leadership will monitor the virus as well as recommendations from the CDC and will determine if our return should be delayed,” said Shields.