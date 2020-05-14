The coronavirus has caused blood donation levels to drop substantially, with places like schools and offices not hosting blood drives.

Now, with an "urgent need," larger venues in St. Joseph are stepping up, with the Community Blood Center hoping to collect at least 150 donations before the end of May.

"Beds are going to be spread out 6 feet apart, history booths are 6 feet apart, everything's 6 feet apart or more," Chelsey Smith, outreach and communications coordinator for CBC, said. "And these large venues allow us to easily do that. And then we're also maintaining all the safety protocols that we've been using in our donor centers for the past month."

Smith said smaller blood drives account for some 70% of the organization's total donations. The CBC provides blood for hospitals in Northwest Missouri, including Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

The Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center served as a collection center on Thursday, while the East Hills Shopping Center will host blood drives on May 28 and 29. Both the drives at the East Hills Shopping Center are scheduled from noon to 6 p.m.

Unlike traditional drives, which allow walk-in appointments, Smith said all prospective donors will have to register in advance and follow other rules.

"So we require our staff to wear masks and we ask that donors come to their donation wearing a mask as well," Smith said. "If they don't have one and they show up we will have a mask for them, but everyone in that space should be wearing a mask."

In a news release, the CBC said the need for blood has rebounded to "pre-COVID-19" levels but overall blood donations are still low. Those who wish to donate in St. Joseph can schedule an appointment by going to savealifenow.org/group and enter code CBES. Otherwise, prospective donors can call 877-468-6844.