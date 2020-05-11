St. Joseph School District leaders confronted a number of uncertainties when COVID-19 first disrupted academic activities in March; among them, the fate of the hundreds of student electronic devices the district has invested in to prepare students for the 21st century.

The exigencies of switching to all-online education on an emergency basis didn't allow much flexibility: At the end of the day, students had to be sent home with the devices they had been using every day on school grounds, with the hope that the devices would be recoverable at the end of the academic year. Whether that will prove to have been a realistic hope will be found out this week, as Monday marked the first day of laptop and tablet recovery following the end of spring 2021 coursework.

The process of conducting online education has been a challenge for some, even the students who are enrolled in the advanced placement mathematics courses taught by Shawna Gilliland. Preparing for college — and using the AP program to earn some college credit before they enroll — is difficult enough under ordinary circumstances.

At a distance, purely via the internet, 19-year educator Gilliland has invested much in steering her pupils through the experience.

"Some of them said that they were very overwhelmed, that they were getting more work than when they were in school," she said. "And these are kids that work very hard, try really hard ... I had several that were trying to work full time, more than full-time, jobs and still handle school from home because they're considered essential workers ... but, I think for the most part, everybody got through and we made it."

Central High School, for its part, began the process of collecting devices for all grades by inviting the graduating class of about 320 seniors to participate in a drive-through system on Monday. All schools will continue retrieving property this week, with the goal to get as much done on Tuesday as possible in light anticipated rainfall for the rest of the week, beginning on Wednesday.

The financial stakes are not insignificant: About $800 to $1,000 per unit, based on bids presented for new-generation laptops to the Board of Education in April. Several dozen cars proceeded through the Central High parking lot by 1 p.m. Monday to return the equipment, permitting staff and faculty to carefully sanitize and store each device for use during the fall semester.

In going through online education, graduating senior Matthew Davis decided from the start to trust in the wisdom of his teachers to help him complete his high school education from a distance in such a way that would set him up well for his intended studies in finance at Northwest Missouri State University this coming fall.

Returning his laptop on Monday, Davis said the main problem has been the social separation from the faculty and staff at Central he has come to love, and most of all, his friends. Yet Davis is confident that the experience has made him a stronger person.

"I mean, I think more than anything ... we thrived through it all," he said. "All this adversity and all these obstacles thrown at us, and still we pushed through that, we still got our high school diploma, we did everything we need to do."