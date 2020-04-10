A board created to purchase, improve and sell vacant or blighted properties could see startup funds from the City of St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Land Bank Board was established last year and, with the help of a city advisory committee, is tasked with improving the appearance of the city while getting abandoned properties back on the tax roll by buying or acquiring vacated properties and selling them to private owners.

At its April 20 meeting, the St. Joseph City Council will see an item that would give the Land Bank Board $150,000 from the city's Landfill Fund.

Those funds have been used by the city in the past to demolish dangerous properties, but Director of Planning & Community Development Clint Thompson said they could be used for property purchases by the Land Bank Board.

"The allocation that council's considering at the next meeting will allow the Land Bank Board to acquire property but also use funds toward stabilization of property acquired," Thompson said.

He said the money would be given in order to get the process of purchasing and upgrading properties going, but more money could be allocated annually until the board starts to make its own funds.

"Ultimately, I think the city views providing a funding source to the Land Bank Board as an initial startup to the program," Thompson said. "Once the board has the ability to receive future property tax revenue off of these properties and from the sale of these properties, the program may be somewhat self-sustainable."

Thompson said the city, working with the advisory committee, has identified 10 properties near the Downtown area that could be purchased. He said the hope is that specific historic neighborhoods could be improved to start, but the decision is up to the Land Bank Board.