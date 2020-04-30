Kevin's Nails employees are doing their part in helping the community by shifting normal operations to make masks and hand sanitizer for the community.

The salon's two locations at the Northgate Shopping Center and the Shoppes at North Village closed when the shelter-in-place order was put in effect. The production of masks and hand sanitizer is a way to keep employees working and help those in need of supplies.

Christine Nguyen, a Kevin's Nails technician, said a lot of the employees had sewing experience, which helped move along the process.

"It took a few tries to get the size we wanted, but eventually we got the perfect size that'll fit everyone," Nguyen said.

Once the word spread of the masks being made, Nguyen said businesses and essential workers started reaching out.

"We hand made and sold over 500 masks to Triumph Foods and through what they bought we could give masks to other places, like the Noyes Home and nursing homes," Nguyen said.

Nguyen said other nail shops in St. Joseph also have helped with sewing and communicating to the community to help with donations.

"We've gotten a lot of donations and we appreciate it and it's great to see the community helping each other out, especially through hard times," Nguyen said.

The nail shop also is giving away hand sanitizer after reaching out to a friend who makes it. The hand sanitizers and masks are limited to one to two per person and are given out at 5107 N. Belt Highway location.

Nguyen said all of the employees involved in the process are sewing every day to meet the high demand. However, one problem they've came across is getting elastic bands for the masks due to the demand.

"Our shipment for them is being delayed, so if anyone knows where to get them let us know so we can make more masks," Nguyen said.

Through the shutdown Nguyen said they've been extremely thankful for the support given from regular customers buying gift cards and donating supplies.

"They keep saying 'We can't wait for you to open,' and we're the same way, we can't wait to see them all," Nguyen said.

The statewide shelter-in-place order is currently set to expire Monday, May 4, and the nail shop is hoping to open soon after.