Masks and hand sanitizer and six feet apart, oh my!

It’s all part of the “new normal” we’re hearing that affects everyone, and that includes ride sharing services. For Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, safety is not a new priority. However, this new normal kind of safety is.

”For more than two months, we’ve been running ads ... encouraging riders to stay home and, ironically, not to use Uber,” Khosrowshahi said.

However, as stay-at-home orders have expired in many places, Uber rolled out new safety rules on May 18. The company asks all passengers to sit in the backseat of the car, open the windows and take personal responsibility by wearing a mask, washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

James Lower has been driving for Uber for more than a year, and the pandemic did not stop him.

”Yeah, I’ve been driving the whole time,” Lower said. “Just because there’s a lot of people in town that don’t have reliable transportation to get to and from work.”

Earlier this month, Uber announced it has allocated $50 million to personal protective equipment.

”In early April, we got our first batch of half-a-million masks and tens of thousands of bottles of disinfectant sprays,” said Uber Senior Director of Product Management Sanchin Kansal. “And now we are making a lot of progress. We have been able to acquire about 20 million masks ... and we have already distributed about 5 million of those.”

In addition, the company has created a checklist for drivers before they embark on offering rides. They remind riders of everything, such as disinfecting the car.

Lower said people can request the company to send face masks, disinfectant and hand sanitizer, but if not it all comes out of pocket.

However, the newest feature is free: a mask verification tool. It’s mandatory all drivers wear masks, and through the app the company can verify whether or not the driver is wearing a mask with a simple selfie.

”We understand some of these policies may be a little inconvenient at first,” Kansal said. “But when it comes to safety, we want to make sure we have caution in our mind, as well as everyone’s safety in our heart as we make these decisions.”

Lower said he’s comfortable with the new rules put in place by the company. He, in fact, said he does feel safer and has not heard of anyone who has contracted COVID-19 from riding in an Uber.

So far, so good.