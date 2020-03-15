ATCHISON, Kan. — A number of schools across the state of Kansas will be closed until at least the morning of Monday, March 23, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, authorities say.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, in a news conference on Sunday evening, urged all public educational institutions to not return to their regular schedule until at least late March; some school districts, like Atchison Public Schools USD 409 in Atchison, Kansas, have been in spring break for the last week.

USD 409, as well as Riverside USD 114, based in Wathena, Kansas, and Doniphan West USD 111, based in Highland, will follow suit and cancel all academics until at least Monday, March 23, the districts have announced, out of respect for the public health situation. Similar closures are expected to be put in place by Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made the following recommendations:

Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water amid any public interactions with other people. Use hand sanitizer whenever it is available in public environments.

Avoid touching the face with hands that haven’t recently been sanitized.

Any development of fever symptoms, persistent coughing, weakness, tiredness or flu-like chills should prompt those affected to stay home from school and work. If these symptoms persist, seek medical treatment and consultation on a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

For the next eight weeks, avoid all public gatherings involving more than 50 people; maintain a distance of at least three feet from all persons at smaller gatherings.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov.