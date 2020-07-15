TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' governor on Wednesday said she would delay the reopening of the state's K-12 schools for nearly a month until after Labor Day because of a resurgence in reported coronavirus cases.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement came as the state reported its worst weeklong spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Kelly’s schools announcement is all but certain to generate criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature, which previously complained that she was reopening the state's economy too slowly. Kelly announced her plans only hours after the State Board of Education approved roughly 1,100 pages of reopening guidelines — but no mandates — for local boards of education.

Kelly said she will issue an executive order Monday to delay the reopening of schools until Sept. 9 to give the state's 286 local school districts time to prepare for reopening with the extra health and safety standards. She said she will issue a second order making parts of the state board's guidelines mandatory.

The governor cited the state's inability in recent weeks to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Kansas has had 20,933 cases since the pandemic began, up 865, or 4.4% in just two days. The number of COVID-19-related deaths rose by 11, to 299.

Kansas has reported an average of 474 new cases a day over the past seven days — its worst seven-day average during the pandemic. The number of reported cases in Kansas has grown by nearly 40% in two weeks, with 5,943 new cases confirmed.