Through an administrative order, the Kansas Supreme Court closed all district courts except for "emergency hearings."

The announcement comes Thursday, days after the Missouri Supreme Court took similar action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some hearings are exempt from the order, such as to determine probable cause when an arrest is made without a warrant.

Other exemptions include first appearances, protection from abuse orders and orders of quarantine.

Jury trials currently underway are also allowed to continue.

“This is an extraordinary measure to match the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We have a duty to protect the people who come into our courthouses and courtrooms, as well as our employees and judges. This action allows courts to fulfill core functions while reducing in-person contact."

The court's order, in conjunction with legislation, will also suspend certain statutory requirements like the statute of limitations. Accordingly, no case will be dismissed for lack of prosecution, the court said.

People will business in court are asked to contact the court.

In a news release, the supreme court urged patrons to conduct business remotely if possible.