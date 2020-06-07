While some activity and entertainment venues are opening up and unrolling their schedules, one in Downtown St. Joseph is taking a measured approach.

With its main demographic being one of the most vulnerable populations when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center will not return to some of its main programs, like weekly concerts and dances, for the foreseeable future.

“We’re just trying to be a little extra careful and err on the side of caution because we know how devastating this can be for some people and we don’t want any of our people having to experience some of these terrible symptoms that people have with COVID-19,” Julie Noel, Senior Center manager, said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, people ages 55 and older accounted for the most COVID-19 deaths in America since the pandemic started, with 81,772 deaths as of June 3,

The go-to spot for a variety of events and activities like the dances with the Midnight Country Band, daily lunches and exercise classes, the Senior Center was forced to close due to coronavirus concerns on March 19.

Since then, it’s slowly turning back into a place of energy and enthusiasm, as classes like Total Body Workout have people gathering in the center’s ballroom, while others play pool and use the exercise room. On June 9, the center will reopen its cafeteria for lunch.

There are stipulations to all of these activities. Lunch is only available for takeout. The Total Body Workout requires people to call and sign up ahead of time. Masks are required to be on at all times and social distancing requirements are observed.

“We’re not sugarcoating anything, either. We’re very open about the reasons that we are making these decisions. It just basically comes down to (our patrons) and their health. As people are soaking in (the restrictions), we do have a few people that are upset about it. And I understand that,” Noel said.

Some of the tough decisions the staff had to make was requiring only two players per pool table — a usually popular meeting spot for people in the area — and asking people to wear a face covering at all times, including exercise programs and where they use workout machines.

“It’s difficult when they go out in the community and people aren’t wearing masks, then they come here and it’s posted on the doors outside that you have to have a mask. I’m sure some of them are like, ‘Well, I don’t like these masks.’ I don’t either,” Noel said.

When speaking of the restrictions the center had to make, Noel notes that it’s tough to think about the center’s regular patrons who depend on those communal experiences that are missing them.

“For some of these individuals, that’s the only activity is in their day or their week where they’re actually doing things with other people because they live alone. And so it’s a good outlet for them to have, to be able to participate in those things. And it’s been really tough for them,” Noel said.

Since it reopened, the staff at the center have fielded questions about when it will bring back its mahjong games and its weekend dances. Noel said the truth is that they don’t know and aren’t ready to test the waters yet.

“That’s the hard part is not being able to give people a specific answer. We want them to come back. But we just can’t do it without it being risky for them,” she said.

While the restrictions won’t be to everyone’s liking, Noel said she’s encouraged by those who have returned.

“The biggest comments that we get are people are just so happy to be back here and we’re really happy to see them ... We’re kind of like a family around here and you get to know people and you wonder about them. So this gives everybody a chance to kind of catch up,” she said.

To contact the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center about exercise programs or other activities, call 816-271-4666. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.