The United States economy has taken a serious hit in the recent weeks, and as a result millions have applied for unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midland Empire Resources For Independent Living has jobs available and is seeking applicants in its nine-county coverage area in Northwest Missouri.

Many of the part-time openings are located in Buchanan County. The positions help individuals with disabilities live independent lives.

“Two of them are direct services to individuals in the home – one is the consumer directed or CDS program,” MERIL CEO Rob Honan said. “Also we have an in-home personal care attendant program.”

The pay is above minimum wage. Successful job applicants will go into homes and help individuals with housework like doing the dishes, taking out the trash and helping with other tasks around the house.

The job does not have to be performed by a skilled nurse.

“It depends on the needs of the participant, depends on their plan of care and what they need,” Honan said. “We are certainly willing to work with people who want to work and help us out.”

MERIL’s service coverage includes Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. Job candidates are matched with individuals based on a variety of factors, such as gender, personality and age.

Applications can be found at the company’s website, meril.org/jobs. For more information, call MERIL at 816-279-8558.

“People with disabilities really need to live independently in their own homes and these are some great ways that we can help out people,” Honan said.