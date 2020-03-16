Uncertainty reigns over the extracurricular pupils of the St. Joseph School District.

Because of pandemic COVID-19, at least for now, there will be no activities including baseball, tennis, golf, track & field, soccer and softball, as well as a variety of other events and competitions regulated by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. According to announcements on Monday, MSHSAA has cancelled outright the semifinal and final matches of the state basketball tournament in Class 4 and Class 5 — aka the Show Me Showdown — but it has yet to make a decision with regard to the possible permanent cancellation of spring sports.

Education leaders are speaking frankly about how they are spending the current spring break period: What is supposed to be time off is instead dominated by stress, concern for student well-being and heartfelt sympathy for a given student's permanently lost weeks of play as a high school athlete.

"It does — you know, at a minimum — cost them a part of what might be their senior season," said Dr. Robert Sigrist. "Maybe all of their senior season. Or their junior season. Or their sophomore season. These are priceless memories. And so, that's just an unfortunate thing, and I dearly wish it were different. But I don't see any possibility of it."

Sigrist, non-academic activities director for the St. Joseph School District, is bracing himself for MSHSAA to follow suit with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which oversees competition at the level of schools like Benedictine College and Missouri Valley College; the NAIA called off the entire spring sports season on Monday for its more than 250 member schools. Later in the day, the NCAA Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association — a conference of 14 schools including Missouri Western State University — also cancelled the spring season.

The collegiate sports authorities have a key advantage Sigrist lacks, as he explained it. While many collegiate athletes compete for four straight years, there is hardly a rule that they do so, and many deliberately engage in five or more seasons of competitive play during their careers. Indeed, the NAIA announced on Monday that it will compensate the players it has deprived of a spring 2020 season by granting two extra semesters of athletic eligibility.

The St. Joseph School District has no such power, nor would it ever want to use it if they did; the entire idea of high school sports is to have student athletes complete four and only four productive years in the classroom and on the field before beginning their next chapter. So now it must find a way to adapt to a situation that the virus outbreak is changing every day, sometimes every hour. It must find a way to reach out to those students, who have been wounded by the loss of what is for many a way of life in the formative years of their lives. Sigrist is determined to offer them what comfort he can.

"For a lot of our students, that's their their opportunity to shine," he said. "That's their opportunity to be engaged in something they're very passionate about, both in sports and in other activities. And so would it be disappointing, absolutely. One hundred percent. But at the same time, we're dealing with something ... It's like nothing we've ever dealt with before."