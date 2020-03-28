Are you experiencing symptoms of seasonal allergies or of COVID-19?

While there are some similarities, there are many ways to determine the difference.

Allergy symptoms are more chronic, with itchy or watery eyes, runny nose, and sneezing. Sometimes people may have a sore throat but should not have a fever, health officials said.

One key difference with COVID-19 is shortness of breath. If you have a fever and shortness of breath, it is a good idea to contact your doctor.

Seasonal allergies can be triggered earlier than most people think.

“Usually starting as early as February you are going to have trees like maples that start budding and putting off pollen,” said Remington Nature Center Naturalist Shelly Cox.

If you will be spending time outside, wearing sunglasses will create a barrier from pollen entering your eyes and irritating them.

“A lot of trees like mulberry trees can be a big issue for people with allergies,” Cox said. “So when those start to bloom it can cause problems.”

After returning inside, take a shower right away to wash off any pollen you may have brought back inside.

Keeping your windows closed and limiting time outdoors on high-pollen or windy days and early in the morning will help to lessen your symptoms.

Also, make sure to change air filters every few months. If you have pets in the house, changing filters every month can help to keep more dirt, hair and dust out of the air.

Doctors may suggest over-the-counter medications or allergy shots if your symptoms are severe.