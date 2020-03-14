OMAHA, Neb. — From his office in Nebraska City, Dan Mauk can hear the pile drivers across the Missouri River, pounding steel beams into bedrock for a set of bridges in the Iowa flood plain.

It’s been music to his ears.

Last year, historic flooding shattered roads and levees across the region. The many closures disrupted lives, made travel more dangerous and dealt a blow to the regional economy.

Interstate 29 in Iowa and bridges in Nebraska and Iowa were closed multiple times from mid-March until early October. Nebraska City, a town of 7,100, was cut off from I-29 and neighboring communities in Iowa for a total of 124 days after Iowa Highway 2 flooded shut.

“It was pretty rough last year,” Mauk told the Omaha World-Herald. “We’re crossing our fingers for this year.”

That pounding that Mauk is hearing?

It’s a $34 million investment in reducing the likelihood that Highway 2 floods shut. The Iowa Department of Transportation is building a set of bridges over a low spot in the Missouri River flood plain. Road work being done elsewhere in the Missouri River Valley is elevating flood-prone sections of I-29 and reinforcing the shoulders of Interstate 680.

Despite these improvements, the system remains vulnerable:

Some levees remain fractured, some haven’t been restored to their full height and even those that are fully rebuilt remain weak and vulnerable to erosion until a thick grass covering takes hold.

Some highways in the flood plain still have low spots. Highway 2 on the Iowa side and U.S. 34 on the Nebraska side are among those with low spots vulnerable to ponding water.

“We’re aware there may be problems, and we’re monitoring everything,” Scott Suhr, transportation planner for District 4, said of concerns on the Iowa side. “At this time, there’s not a risk. We hope it stays that way.”