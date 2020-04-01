The day freshman Farisha Radzi had been patiently waiting for quickly turned into a nightmare. Hours after she was eligible to compete with Missouri Western golf, the MIAA canceled its spring sports season.

“I found it on Twitter saying it was canceled and the funny story was that I was eligible that morning to play for tournaments. So I was basically eligible for like six hours,” Radzi said.

Following the sports cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Western decided to close campus and move all classes online for the remainder of the semester.

Radzi and her fellow international teammates were forced to make a quick decision on whether to stay or go home as borders neared shutdown.

“We gave the kids an option,” Western golf head coach Greg Dillon said. “I said, ‘Look, you’re more than welcome to stay here at Missouri Western, we can take care of you here,’ but all of them opted to get back. That was a big issue to make sure that they could get back into their home country.”

Two days before sophomore Anna Bech flew home to Stavanger, Norway, she was supposed to be competing with her team in Western’s golf tournament in St. Joseph.

“One day I was practicing and the next I was on the plane on my way home. It was very surreal. I think we were very excited to play in our home tournament, but then everything changed, so it was very emotional,” Bech said.

All five of Western golf’s international student-athletes had to be quarantined when they arrived home.

Bech reunited with her family in Norway, where she spent two weeks in isolation. She has since been out of quarantine, but is still required to practice social distancing like everyone else in her country.

“It’s weird because you can’t live your normal life although you’re out of quarantine because this is definitely not a normal situation,” Bech said.

Radzi remains quarantined in Kedah, Malaysia, with Wednesday marking her 12th day in isolation. Her country has been on lockdown since March 18 and has extended it to at least April 14.

“We basically can't even go out of the house. Only one person from each household is allowed to go out and buy stuff, groceries and things like that,” Radzi said.

The athletes have been completing school work remotely from home as well as workouts created by their strength and conditioning coaches.

Dillon said the Missouri Western administration has been working with the Student and Exchange Visitor Program on how to get its student athletes back and when.

"I can't tell you how much I appreciate the faculty and administration on what they’ve done. I have nothing but admiration for what everyone is doing at Missouri Western," Dillon said.