The search for an anti-viral and preventive drug for COVID-19 has been a priority for health professionals across the world. With the World Health Organization suspending the study on hydroxychloroquine, use of the drug as a treatment has slowed locally.

Mosaic Life Care has been using hydroxychloroquine sparingly for those who have had severe COVID-19 symptoms, although Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Kammerer said physicians have started to prescribe it less and favor Remdesivir or a convalacent serum using the plasma of those who have COVID-19 antibodies.

"We're really not doing much of that much in the way of hydroxychloroquine anymore, because the studies coming out of America don't seem to support the fact that it's very effective," Kammerer said.

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump said on May 18 that he had been taking the drug himself every day for two weeks, many health professionals have warned the public of the potential harmful side effects.

"The most notable one with hydroxychloroquine would be the risk for heart arrhythmias, which is an abnormal heart rate," Northwest Health Director of Pharmacy Miranda Phillips said. "That's not something that you'd want to just be taking and not be under medical care, because that could potentially be fatal."

Phillips said another reason for hydroxychloroquine not being prescribed is the need for it to be available for the small number of people who take the medication for malaria, lupus or arthritis.

Phillips mentioned an observational study across the world where 100,000 COVID-19 patients were given the drug and it was decided it had no impact. With the effectiveness in question as well as the concern of the side effects, Phillips said hospitals are moving away from using the drug and it should not be used as a preventive.

"There's a lot of safety concerns with it, so when we have possibly other treatment options or treatment for the symptoms of COVID-19 I think a lot of hospitals are transitioning over to using those things rather than hydroxychloroquine," Phillips said.