Hy-Vee announced it will change its operations as the Iowa-based company adapts to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. and open at 8 a.m. seven days per week. The shortened hours will give staff additional time to sanitize.

Hy-Vee's convenience stores will continue to operate under normal hours, but all dining areas in their stores will be closed. Food service areas will remain open for carry-out only.

Hy-Vee's online deliveries will be made by third-party partners where available. Preferred delivery times may not be available due to increased demand.

"During this very unusual time, Hy-Vee is asking customers who are able to do so to shop in stores so that the available Hy-Vee Aisles Online timeslots can be used for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health-care professionals to limit their public exposure," the company said in a press release.

Hy-Vee is also suspending its weekly corporate advertising circular. Suppliers may not be able to fulfill the demand for certain products, which makes it difficult for the company to predict which products to place in the circular.