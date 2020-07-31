The CARES Act benefits have come to an end when it comes to helping tenants with paying rent.

The eviction moratorium expired on July 24 and has not been renewed, however, Jeff Penland, executive director with the City of St. Joseph Housing Authority, said that it may be extended as it has for the mortgage eviction.

“Now that the moratorium has expired, we’re talking with the families and trying to help them get caught up,” Penland said.

There also are multiple programs in place to assist tenants in different types of housing.

“We have 1,009 vouchers for the city of St. Joseph. 935 of them are for what they call Section 8 HCV program, 35 of them are strictly designed for veterans, we call it a VASH program,” Penland said, “Thirty-nine are designed for what’s called mainstream vouchers, which is a new funding that we just got this year. That is dedicated to nonelderly, disabled and chronically homeless folks.”

Penland said in addition to the established programs, they have been working with other organizations to assist tenants.

“We’ve been working with the local community nonprofits to help find the people that qualify for that program and get them leased up and find them stable housing,” Penland said.

The city’s housing authority also has been advising landlords not to evict the last few months, per the HUD’s (Housing and Urban Development) regulations.

“We’ve also been advising them just like we’ve been doing with our own property to work with the families and get a repayment agreement in place for those that haven’t paid,” Penland said.

The repayment program is over a 12-month period, depending on a tenant’s back-pay amount.

“We also try to hook them up with the local entities that can help that have assistance funds to help repay their back arrears,” Penland said.

Penland explained that if someone’s income has changed, the assistance will change in order to make up for that.

“We base it on 30% of your income, if your income went away, that assistance increased because your income went down,” Penland said. “It’s all part of the calculations that our staff look at for our tenants on the public housing side and properties that we own.”

As the future remains uncertain, Penland encourages anyone who needs help to reach out.

“We just want to communicate to the existing tenants and the potential new tenants to reach out to us. We’ll help you understand what’s available out there and try to get you through the weeds,” Penland said.

You can reach the City of St. Joseph Housing Authority by calling 816-236-8200.