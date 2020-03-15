The Missouri General Assembly enters into this week without its two chambers in session.

Amid growing concerns rover the coronavirus, the Missouri Senate suspended their session this week, a week before its regularly scheduled spring break.

“We feel it may be in the best interest for us not to be in this petri dish that we all show up in every week,” Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said Thursday, while announcing that the upper chamber was suspending its regular sessions until at least March 30.

While the Missouri Senate took off for an extended spring break, the Missouri House did not. The lower chamber is looking to expedite its budget process this week.

"We are suspending the rules so that we can complete the budget for the state of Missouri, which is our constitutional requirement as a legislature," said Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, who predicts the budget will pass out of the House at the end of the week.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said that while other priorities may be put to the side, the budget can not.

"Certainly the biggest priority right now is making sure we hit the constitutional deadline to pass the budget," he said. "Beyond that, there are other legislative priorities that are out there but, obviously, people's health and safety of members of the legislature, our staff and the public is the most important thing."

“The General Assembly has the constitutional duty of writing and passing a balanced budget to fund the core function of government and the House remains focused on completing this responsibility," House leadership said in a news release.

Despite lawmakers being present, Shields said extraordinary steps were being taken to keep legislators, staff and visitors safe, including limiting access to certain areas as well as trying not to shake hands with visitors and colleagues.

"The capital is always a place in which it's easy for individuals to get sick," said Shields. "And now that we have this new virus, I think it's important that we put these extra precautions in to make sure that we can continue to do the work of the people."

Luetkemeyer said contingency planning continues as lawmakers figure out what to do after spring break.

"The hope is that this virus, like the flu virus, is going to have a timetable where once you get closer to the spring and summer, the virus season ends," he said. "So I think that's kind of what people are banking on right now is to just give a little bit more leeway."

The Associated Press contributed to this story