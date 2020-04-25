Shelter-in-place orders and fewer people traveling have impacted business for hotels in St. Joseph.

"I'd say roughly 20 to 25 rooms are filled a night out of 125," said Stoney Creek & Inn Director of Sales Brandy Abbott.

Hotels have closed down extra amenities such as pool and workout facilities. Breakfast areas are also closed or serving only prepacked cold food at this time.

"It's pretty grim and tough for everyone," Abbott said.

Elsewhere in town hotels report a similar story. At the Holiday Inn in St. Joseph, a front desk employee reported that hotel had fewer than 20 guests staying in the total 97 available rooms.

Area hotels are taking extra steps to keep their guests and employees safe.

"We've implemented a deep clean," Abbott said. "We are waiting three days after guests leave to go in and clean rooms."

At the Drury Inn, housekeepers are no longer coming in rooms to replace dirty towels with fresh ones. Instead guests can place their used towels in a trash bag and set that outside their room. After making a phone call downstairs, employees have a fresh set ready at the front desk.

In larger cities, some hotels are remaining booked up -- but not for guests who are traveling. Places like Chicago and Los Angeles are using those rooms to temporarily hold and treat COVID-19 patients.