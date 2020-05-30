As summer temperatures arrive, there have been concerns over whether leaving hand sanitizer bottles in a hot car could cause a fire.

More people are carrying hand sanitizer as places start opening back up, but is it save to leave it in a vehicle? According to Rob Blizzard, a fire inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said it's not likely to cause a problem.

"Leaving hand sanitizer in a vehicle with windows rolled up and getting hot should not auto-ignite or spontaneously combust as some people call it. The auto-ignition temperature of alcohol is over 700 (degrees), and vehicles do not get quite that hot with the sun shining on the car all day," Blizzard said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, reports of hand sanitizer causing a car fire were misinterpreted when a photo of a burned car door after hand sanitizer was stored in the vehicle was exposed to a flame was shared by a fire department in Wisconsin.

"Many erroneously interpreted the department's warning as saying hand sanitizer can spontaneously ignite inside a hot car, which it untrue," the NFPA stated.

There are still dangers of hand sanitizer causing a fire though, just not by way of sitting in a hot car.

"If it does get spilled and then a lit cigarette drops or an open flame is exposed to it before it evaporates, it can ignite in that way, " Blizzard said.

The NFPA states: "While it's true that most hand sanitizers have a flash point around room temperature, that doesn't mean the liquid will all of a sudden catch fire if it reaches that temperature."

Blizzard said the main thing about hand sanitizer being in extreme heat is turning from gel to liquid and losing effectiveness.