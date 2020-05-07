Along with antibody testing, vaccines are said by health officials to be the next step in moving forward to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. With human testing of one possible vaccine starting in Chesterfield, Missouri, some hope for a vaccine to be available in months.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has said he could see vaccines being available nationwide by January, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said he believes vaccines could be available within four months.

“With so many people working on it (the vaccine), you can imagine the market for a vaccine for COVID-19 would be in the billions,” Williams said. “My suspicion is that there will be a tremendous amount of effort to get one to market quickly.”

Williams said about 100 different vaccine tests are being conducted around the world, with some already starting in humans. One of those starting human trials is Pfizer in Chesterfield.

Christine Smith, vice president of Pfizer and in charge of the Chesterfield site, gave information regarding the trials during Gov. Mike Parson’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

Smith said the test is a Messenger RNA test.

“Once the messenger RNA of the vaccine is inside these cells, the cells use those instructions to produce protein antigens, which are recognized by the immune system of the vaccinated individual, which in turn generates an immune response to the antigen,” Smith said. “We are currently investigating whether the vaccine candidates we are studying will be safe and effective in creating this immune response against COVID-19.”

The Chesterfield site will be manufacturing a biosynthetically made template, which is required for each manufacturing run. The template starts in Chesterfield, then the messenger RNA will be made in Andover, Massachusetts, and the formation and filing will be done in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“Pfizer is actively scaling up our manufacturing capacity and distribution infrastructure to be ready to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible,” Smith said.

Williams said once the vaccine becomes available it will be manufactured in a yearly cycle and distributed by the federal government.