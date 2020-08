Holt County currently has an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, totaling 18 positive cases within a living facility.

Krissy Prussman, Holt County health administrator, told News-Press NOW all cases were active and the testing was done Aug. 6, with results coming back Monday.

Prussman said more information could be made available in the coming days.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Holt County had eight COVID-19 cases before the 18 new cases were added.