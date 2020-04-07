Holladay Distillery has joined the ranks of many in its industry by making hand sanitizer.

Due to COVID-19, the demand for hand sanitizer and the products to make it is very high. Jordan Germano, Holladay Distillery communications manager, said sourcing the ingredients took a lot of time before the distillery could start production.

"The supply chain is loaded at this time because everybody is out and we're all trying to fulfill that need of hand sanitizer," Germano said.

After figuring out the logistics of the production process and making sure the hand sanitizer was safe and effective in a health-care setting, Holladay shipped out its first bottles last week.

"We're very proud of it. We've put a lot of hard work and compassion into making this happen and to making sure it was completely regulated," Germano said.

The first shipments of the Helping Hands sanitizer went to local law enforcement, first responders and hospitals in the area.

"These are scary and frightening times, and whenever you can't source something that's so important to how you run your daily business, either in law enforcement or health care, it's troubling," Germano said. "People have been over-the-moon excited receiving sanitizer."

Holladay is partnering with Heart to Heart International, an organization in Kansas City, to help with distribution to those in need of hand sanitizer. Holladay also is communicating with the Missouri and Kansas state emergency management teams to give them cases to distribute in areas Holladay can't reach.

Others nearby participating in the same production are MGP Ingredients in Atchison, Kansas and J. Rieger and Co. in Kansas City. Jenell Wallace Loschke, MGP public relations manager, said MGP always has produced a significant amount of alcohol needed to make sanitizer products, and they've ramped of efforts during this crisis.

"We have ramped up production at our Kansas and Indiana facilities during this critical time. MGP employees are working around the clock to support the needs of companies that produce these vital products," Loschke said.

All proceeds made from the sales of Holladay Distilleries' smaller 200 mL bottles go towards being able to provide the larger bottles to first responders and health-care workers. Anyone interested in purchasing the smaller bottles can go to holladaydistillery.com/helpinghands.

"If you are a health-care facility or a first responder, let us know about your needs and we can do our best to try and fulfill them," Germano said.