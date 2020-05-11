During the COVID-19 pandemic cleaning supplies have been difficult to find at times, but Hillyard, the cleaning resource, has increased operations to meet those high demands.

The company has increased production, employee shift hours and capacity with additional equipment and storage. All of these changes came before the pandemic started, but Gregg Roberts, vice president of human resources, said it’s helped them tremendously in the last two months.

“Leadership stepped up and put plans in place and communication plans in place and we’ve had to adjust at times, but trying to be clear and concise to employees has been extremely important,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the company moved some employees to work remotely, but also repositioned others with additional duties to help the work flow and continue to run at full capacity.

The company is now working with businesses on reopening plans and giving suggestions on how to keep a business sanitized and safe.

“We’re trying to work with our customers to make sure they know how to use the products in the best way to not over-clean but not under-clean,” Roberts said.

Roberts said it’s important for Hillyard to keep a strong business model, but also keep employees safe and keep them employed.

“We want our workforce to feel comfortable and safe and everyone is really proud of what they’re doing here. We’re providing great products for people who need them at the right time,” Roberts said.

Hillyard has seen consistent orders of cleaning supplies and disinfectants over the last two months, but saw a decrease in other supplies, such as paper products.

“As businesses reopen we expect them to be needing their staple products as well and not just the cleaning products,” Roberts said.

Since the company has seen great success with production and the work ethic of employees, it decided to close from Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25.

“Managers down to the front-line employees have really appreciated that decision that we’ve stepped up to reward them to say that we’re going to take a break here,” Roberts said.

Roberts said they’ve also tried to support local and Downtown businesses by ordering around 140 meals for employees who are working.

The company also has had a productive process of allocating products and controlling orders for customers to have enough supplies and serve as many businesses and people in the community as possible.