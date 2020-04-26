Age and risk factors have played a part in who is dying from the coronavirus. People in every age category have fallen to the virus.

But there are groups who have higher risk factors for illnesses that could combine terribly with the coronavirus.

“Certain groups are of higher risk factors, those 65 and older,” Connie Werner, a clinic supervisor with the St. Joseph Health Department, said. “That is your age group, but people who live in nursing homes would be a higher risk.”

According to the United States Census website, St. Joseph has 15% of its population landing in the 65-and-older category. This goes along with their population estimates from July 1, 2019.

The percentage of St. Joseph senior citizens compared to Missouri’s five biggest cities have the city ahead of several others. Kansas City and St. Louis each have 12.6% of their population being senior citizens, and Columbia has 10.2%.

Springfield has a higher percentage of senior citizens at 15.5%, and Independence sits at 17.9%.

So does having a higher percentage of older citizens put St. Joseph at more risk for the coronavirus because of underlying conditions?

“I don’t know that it spreads more through any certain population or age group,” Werner said. “It is just what the risk is of having a higher hospitalization rate, a higher ICU rate, of having higher risk of complications with this virus spreading.”

Older citizens have a higher chance of negative outcomes because of the virus, but that does not mean that St. Joseph is more prone to the virus spreading faster because a higher percentage of the population is 65 and older.

“It is not that you didn’t get it, it is that you didn’t know you even had it but you still were a contagion,” Werner said. "So the higher percentage (of the population) means that we have a greater risk for hospitalizations and negative outcomes.”

With the higher population percentage of elders in St. Joseph, Werner also said the community needs to do its part in stopping this spread. Whether it is wearing a mask in public, social distancing or not leaving the house at all, everyone can play a role in minimizing those negative outcomes, she said.