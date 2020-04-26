Feeding Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas is a challenge under just regular normal circumstances, but do to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the situations has greatly exacerbated the current situation.

This time last year, Second Harvest Community Food Bank was handing out about 193,000 pounds of food per week.

In the final week of February this year, the organization has distributed a whopping 260,000 pounds of food.

It would perhaps be easiest to pass out large quantities of food inside big cities, forcing those from small towns to come to St. Joseph for assistance, but that isn’t happening.

“When something like this happens, we’ve got to be there for people that need help,” Second Harvest Community Food Bank CEO, Chad Higdon said. “Keep our doors open and keep providing the services that are really needed right now.”

Pickering, Missouri, had a population size of 119 in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The town is located more than 20 miles north of the nearest mobile pantry in Barnard, Missouri, which passes out food on the first Thursday of the month.

Donna Smith has lived in Pickering with her husband, Charles, the town’s mayor and mechanic for 35 years. Smith and her husband know their community.

“Most of them has little bitty kids,” Donna Smith said. “Then, all of a sudden they’re not working and it wasn’t their fault, so they’re having to figure out what to do now.”

Last week Smith reached out to the food bank about the challenges Pickering has faced, and within five days Second Harvest made good on a promise to deliver provisions for 20 families.

“It really is an honor for us to be able to respond when somebody calls and asks for help,” Higdon said.

Smith was part of the group of nine tasked with assembling care packages and then loading them into community member’s cars and trucks this week.

“I’m not bragging or anything, but I love my country right here, I love Pickering,” Smith said.

Included in the groceries were pineapples, potatoes, rice, toilet paper, grapes and celery.

“I’m hoping it will help them out tremendously, because one family I know has four little kids,” Smith said.

The demand for food from Second Harvest has grown by at least 35% at mobile pantries since the beginning of the pandemic, but sometimes reaching as high as 50%, according to Higdon.

To find a mobile pantry nearest to your community, visit shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.html.

Second Harvest’s mobile pantry schedule tries to fill the gaps inside its 19-county coverage area by taking into account other brick-and-mortar pantries.

“We still knew there were towns out there that still had gaps and didn’t have any access to any services,” Higdon said. “Getting the call last week our staff has really stepping up to respond and able to help.”

National Guard members in Kansas and Missouri began helping with food distribution, packing and stocking shelves at the food bank during this past week. The current plan includes the military’s help at Second Harvest well into the month of May.