The coronavirus has changed a multitude of aspects of everyday life for U.S. citizens.

With health insurance, how consumers are able to get covered and how providers can cover consumers has not been impacted as much, how people physically seek individual coverage or look ahead to their retirement plans has changed.

A local insurance service acknowledged changes from the coronavirus could impact how they do business in the future by moving to less in-person contact.

“That was the first thing we had to jump on board with,” said Debbie McKay the owner of McKay Insurance Services LLC said. “After COVID-19 hit, we had to say this is how we really have to do it. We would talk on the phone, send an email after that and get their e-signature. It really has changed the way we do business.”

McKay said that the retirement age prior to the pandemic appeared to have more people in the 60 to 64 age range leaving the workforce early, leading them to need individual coverage until age 65. The need for short-term coverage has not changed in the last several months.

“There are about two groups of people that are coming in to seek individual insurance,” McKay said. “ For short-term insurance seekers, we compare that with their retirement plans and try to find the best coverage for their economical coverage. Coverage wise, it has not really changed.”

There have not been any changes in what insurance providers are giving to customers seeking to be covered yet. McKay noted that it would be odd to switch coverage areas for health insurance providers in the middle of the year, but when open enrollment starts at the end of 2020, it is not certain things will look the same.

“I don’t know yet. Right now we are taking our training and certification training for open enrollment. I have not heard anything that has changed dramatically yet,” McKay said.

Nationally, Medicare has been covering COVID-19 testing and hospitalizations related to the virus. People have to be showing symptoms to get a test for free, just as they would for testing for another virus or sickness.

Losing a job due to the coronavirus can impact how people are covered health-care wise, but McKay said that she has not seen many people coming in to find those coverage plans.