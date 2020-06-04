With locations opening back up and events with larger numbers of people being rescheduled, staff with the St. Joseph Health Department suggests that making social-distancing accommodations is the most important step for COVID-19 safety.

Nancy King, St. Joseph Health Department health educator, said officials in her office are not making recommendations on how many people get together when these gatherings and events return, but rather the accommodations that are made by the location.

"A group of 50 people in a small room is not going to work well, but a group of 50 people in an outdoor venue where they're all spaced six feet apart in chairs, that's a totally different set of circumstances because it really just depends on the venue that you're using and the people that are attending as well," King said.

King said the city still has the COVID-19 hotline at 816-271-4613 and she suggests people who have questions about hosting events call and check with CDC guidelines to make sure they are fully educated.

"The most important things to do is to learn how to attend events to go to family's houses and maintain that social distance of six feet, especially if you're around people that are more at-risk," King said.

The St. Joseph Health Department reported on its Facebook page that the trend for positive daily cases has been down over the last two weeks. King said she believes this is a good sign and that the business community in St. Joseph has done a good job with the reopening measures.

"We've got summertime coming and we've got a lot of other national events going on right now that can tend to put COVID on the back burner, but we really want to make sure that we are keeping moving forward with wearing mask, sanitizing, social distancing and stay home when you're sick if you have any of the symptoms related to to COVID," King said.