The St. Joseph Health Department has been put on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis locally, and it has made changes to adapt to the situation.

Director Debra Bradley said her department, which includes population and community health experts, has been tracking the coronavirus outbreak since January when it was only in China.

In those days, she met with community health leaders from medical-care providers and social service groups in order to develop a plan in case the virus started to spread widely. Now, with at least two confirmed cases in the St. Joseph area, she said those groups are going to be sending out messages more frequently as things are “radically changing.”

An emergency declaration made by Mayor Bill McMurray that set social distancing rules and certain restrictions in place for the city was done with the help of the health department, which made recommendations that officials believe will help keep infection numbers low if followed.

“We started the call center sooner, when we were working with the declaration,” Bradley said. “We wanted to be able to answer questions, and we knew that multiple people would call in at one time.”

The call center, which can be reached at 816-271-4613 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, is operated by four health department employees and one parks department employee.

Health officials worked with Mary Robertson in the city manager’s office to create a multi-phone call center at the back of the city’s Council Chamber surrounded by posters with answers to frequently asked question.

Bradley said several hundred calls came in during the first two days, most asking about what is and isn’t allowed during the “shelter-in-place” order. Now, less than 100 calls are received daily.

The most frequently asked questions have to do with whether or not a curfew is in effect.

“At this time, at this moment, there is no curfew,” Bradley said.

Environmental specialists are visiting establishments with food and drinks to do regular routine health checks, but they also are tasked with teaching establishments how to best stay safe from contracting or spreading coronavirus.

In an effort to limit social contact or move staff to more pressing concerns, certain programs have been suspended or changed. STD testing is temporarily on hold and WIC benefit claims can be done by appointment only and require a “quick contact” curbside pickup.

Bradley said there is one area of her department that has been especially busy.

“Our clinic staff are the ones that are most impacted,” Bradley said. “Now that we have two positive cases, they’re having to do case contacts, investigating how far and how many people (it could have spread to) and what that’s going to look like in our community.”

The clinic does not check people, and those who are sick are asked to go to their provider or an urgent-care facility.

Bradley and her staff have been keeping track of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, that could be needed if case numbers start to go up.

“The health department has some supplies and we’re doing OK with it,” Bradley said. “From what I hear, the other facilities, Mosaic and Northwest and the private providers, are doing OK with what they have.”

Some supply requests have been denied, but Bradley said the federal government has been pushing to get those out and she believes they will become available.

The department is also tasked with keeping people educated on how to best avoid spreading the virus. They recommend social distancing, hand-washing and disinfecting heavily used surfaces and items regularly.

Information on the virus, social distancing measures and health can be found on the City’s website at stjoemo.info.