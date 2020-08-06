It has been a few weeks since masks have been required at retail businesses that are 10,000 square feet or larger.

Nancy King, a health educator with the St. Joseph Health Department, is the one who answers and responds to violations of that city order. King said the department has received fewer and fewer complaints of violations with people getting used to the requirement.

“I think people are doing a fairly good job of wearing masks. It’s becoming more of the norm,” King said. ”I know as I’m out and about I see people walking into stores or they forget their mask and walk back out the store, so I think people are doing a pretty good job of realizing the importance of wearing a mask to help protect others,” King said.

At first, King said that there were more complaints because many retailers did not know the exact square footage of their building. When there was an issue, health department staff would contact businesses and explain the situation. Now, King encourages even smaller businesses to place their own requirements regardless of square footage.

“That doesn’t mean that a business cannot require masks for people entering their store. I think it’s become more commonplace now, I think people understand and respect the fact that you are trying to keep your business open and so you want to make sure your employees are protected as well as the customers coming in,” King said.

King added there are a few exceptions to the mask requirement for people with medical needs. She said people have been responsible about not taking advantage of that and have been receptive to mask-required signage.

“I think people are responsible and they don’t take advantage of that exception to the rule and only use it when it truly applies to their situation," she said. "It’s just a piece of fabric on your face that you’re going to wear very briefly while you’re in the store, but it can protect the people around you.”

King encourages continued social distancing and mask usage while in any public setting.

The health department has an active COVID-19 hotline for people with questions regarding the ongoing pandemic and any updates they might seek. It can be reached at 816-271- 4613.