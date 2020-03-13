The City of St. Joseph Health Department told community leaders that COVID-19 is spreading and the area needs to be ready for the virus to arrive.

"We're still at the beginning, and I wish I could tell you differently," Health Department Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said.

The Health Department shared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current guidelines as well as how the community could mitigate the virus. They said the virus can no longer be contained.

"It's coming to our community eventually, so this our opportunity to get those plans in place so that we are ready and don't feel like we are behind the ball," Werner said.

The Health Department said this would be their final in-person meeting and they will be going virtual for future updates due to social distancing. Suggestions for mitigation included handwashing, social distancing and quarantining if showing symptoms.

The department cleared up some misconceptions and informed of what could help prevent the spread in the future. They said this is a disease that we are fighting and learning about at the same time.

Something that was a big topic was trying to do the best we can to limit how fast the virus spread, something they said Italy did not do.

As of Friday, the St. Joseph area has had six people tested through state testing and none of the tests have come back positive.

The Health Department said commercial testing is becoming available and they want to be able to have more people go and get tested in the future.

With recommendations ever-changing, the department encourages people to be patient and call them or the Missouri COVID hot line: 877-435-8411 with questions.

One audience member asked what the criteria were to return to normalcy. Officials of the department said there is no specific answer or timeline.

"Getting back to normalcy, or getting back to where we want to, all impacts on how we respond to now," said Health Department coordinator Sadie Kennedy. "This is going to impact us, this is going to impact everybody."

After the meeting St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray sent out a video on the city's Facebook page addressing the public about the virus. He said people should trust the experience of city officials. He agreed that the virus will eventually impact the community.

"COVID-19 in St. Joseph is not a question of if, but a question of when," McMurray said. "Let our community resolve to define how we're going to respond to COVID-19. Let us resolve to maintain normalcy in our lives and combat the spread of COVID-19."

The Health Department said they have launched a Facebook campaign to update people on the virus in the community moving forward.

Mosaic Life Care is working to be able to test individuals commercially without sending the tests to the state, which is what they have to do as of now.

News-Press Now will continue to follow the updates on the impact of the virus in the community.