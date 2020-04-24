Area health-care providers are beginning to look to the next stage in testing in the fight against COVID-19.

After receiving a rapid COVID-19 test machine and sending it to Northwest Health Services, the Andrew County Health Department now is hoping to receive an antibody test system from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The blood test is capable of showing who has antibodies to COVID-19 and is potentially immune.

Jayne White, an Andrew County communicable disease nurse, said the antibody testing is the next step and would provide communities with data needed to help understand the virus.

“You’re able to see a much better picture of where we’re at when it comes to attack rates,” White said. “So hopefully that’ll be coming soon.”

White said the state Department of Health and Senior Services has said staff are doing continued research on the antibody test and making sure it is ready before sending out test kits.

“We’re really relying on the state to do some of that research and the homework, and they’re following federal guidance, I think when it comes to what they’re going to implement across the state, from a department of health stance, and that’s primarily where you’ll see us follow,” White said.

Dr. Francisco Aleman, a doctor at Northwest Health Services, said this antibody test will be different than the current testing that is being done. He said it will be more for people who do not have symptoms.

“The antibody test, it’s going to be, you know, for people that potentially don’t have any symptoms that they can be tested to determine whether they’ve already gone through this,” Aleman said. “We are hoping that that’s going be something that’s going to be available soon.”

Rodney Hummer, interim chief executive officer of Northwest Health Services, said after receiving the rapid test machine antibody testing is the next step.

“The big buzz is antibody testing, and everybody, we’re getting calls all the time about that,” Hummer said.

Hummer said Northwest Health Services has had communication with health departments and private testing labs. He said the antibody testing should be available soon.