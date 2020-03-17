Congressionally approved relief packages might be necessary to rescue some of the nation’s largest businesses, but Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley also wants to help a smaller but vital entity: American families.

The Republican lawmaker on Tuesday introduced the Emergency Family Relief Act, a measure to give direct financial aid to those facing financial setbacks because of the viral pandemic.

He regards the legislation as the best way to relieve families’ money woes right away.

“If a parent has to stay home to take care of the kid, if they’ve got to find somebody else to take care of them, parents need assistance, and they need it as the economy turns down,” Hawley said in an interview with the St. Joseph News-Press on Tuesday.

The senator added, “We’re probably headed for a recession. That’s the fact of the matter. … My bill would get assistance, cash assistance, into the hands of parents, based on the number of kids they have.”

The Relief Act, whose numbers match the Internal Revenue Services standard for monthly household expenses, would provide families of three experiencing school closures or other financial hardships with $1,446.

A family of four would get $1,786, with a family of five receiving $2,206.

All single parents making less than $50,000 a year and married parents making less than $100,000 would be eligible for the full benefit.

The measure arrived on a day when U.S. senators discussed a range of relief options concerning the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Hawley voiced his concerns about getting more testing kits to his state.

“I’m concerned about the number of tests that we have. I am pushing the federal government to continue to send tests to Missouri. I’m concerned about respirators and ventilators in our hospitals,” he said. “I want to make sure we get our testing capacity up to where it needs to be.”

The senator said his office has remained in close contact with the major hospitals of Missouri, as well as with local mayors across the state. He consults with the governor and his team on a daily basis, he said.

He also is aware of the economic hit being sustained by Missourians, especially those who own small businesses and those warily observing their retirement accounts. The best thing for the financial markets, Hawley said, would be halting the spread of the virus.

“This is tough on our local economies, tough on our state. But it’s better than the alternative,” he said. “Right now, we’ve got to keep our eye on the ball, halt the spread of this virus (and) help health-care workers help families.”