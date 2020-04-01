Harrison County Health Department posted a news release on their Facebook page announcing the second confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the county.

The affected individual is reported to be a male between 40-49-years-old. The individual is under voluntary self quarantine. The Harrison County Health Department said in the news release that they are working quickly to identify and notify those that should self quarantine due to being in contact with the individual.

Starting today it was announced by Wright Memorial Hospital in Chillicothe will be conducting a temporary drive-thru testing facility at the old washington Stree t restaurant parking lot (next to Hy-Vee). The site is available to those who have been referred by their doctor. The location will be reserved for those who have a temperature over 100 degrees and a new cough in the last 14 days.