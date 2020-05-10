Avid gym-goers now have a chance to get back into a normal workout routine after many facilities reopened this week with restrictions put in place to protect members.

Gyms such as the YMCA now have an occupancy limit, require all employees to wear masks and have members sign a waiver with a verbal wellness screening upon entering. Sue White, St. Joseph YMCA CEO, said staff had to look over a number of guidelines in order to reopen.

“We had to think how can we gradually reopen and provide a safe environment for everybody coming in,” White said.

While the YMCA was closed it offered various virtual classes to members through a national program, Y360. In-person classes are not being offered at this time, but there still will be virtual class options, she said.

“They’ve been a great asset to our community and we will be continuing to expand on that and are planning some outdoor classes,” White said.

Only the Campus YMCA is open and it doesn’t require members to wear masks, but that is encouraged. Staff also ask that everyone keeps the proper social distance while working out. The Kids Club and all-access playground remains closed until further notice.

Members also are required to limit workouts to 45 minutes and must disinfect equipment before and after use, but YMCA staff also will assist with extra sanitation.

Another gym that’s excited to be back open and seeing members in person again is Midwest Method Strength and Performance. Max Moore, the manager, said the gym did its best to support members while it was closed through health and wellness tips and Saturday morning Zoom classes.

“We gave them programming to follow at home and then every Saturday it was a big community event normally in the gym, so we tried to make it a Zoom event,” Moore said.

Moore said the gym is thankfully big enough that it can offer normal classes with the same amount of attendance and still keep a safe distance, but it will limit gatherings if they get too big.

“I know a lot of what people are struggling with is not being around people, so thankfully, it’s able to work out really well and people can see each other and stay fit,” Moore said.

Moore said there are a few members at the gym not ready to come back yet because they’re in the at-risk age range.

“We’re just trying to reach out and make sure they’re comfortable and whenever they want to come back we’ll be happy to have them in,” Moore said.

For St. Joseph residents not ready to step back in a gym yet, there are a variety of trails and recreational activities available outdoors. Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph parks director, said there’s been a noticeable increase in people outside and he encourages residents to keep doing that.

“It’s well known that exercise, and particularly outdoor exercise, is healthy and it’s good for the mind and body,” Kempf said.

Kempf said there are various trails along the Northwest Parkway, Fairview Golf Course is open and school tracks are available along with the disc golf course.

“The tennis courts are open and we just ask people to be careful and make sure you’re getting your proper spacing,” Kempf said.

Kempf said people should also take advantage of the green spaces in the parks for activities. The playgrounds around St. Joseph are not open yet, and Kempf urges people to avoid using them.