Recovering from addiction requires consistency — going to meetings, keeping to a schedule and being accountable to others.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have shut down businesses, places that house 12-step groups like Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous were determined to remain open to ensure those in recovery were able to maintain that stability.

“When you’re new in recovery, and you get to 12-step meetings — or whatever you’re doing for your recovery — it’s real important to do the face-to-face and to build those relationships and build those connections,” Angela Anderson, a certified peer specialist at the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, an addiction recovery center in St. Joseph, said.

Recent studies, like a systemic review published Wednesday by the Cochrane Collaboration, reinforced the effect of programs like AA on those in recovery, with the numbers showing that it leads to increased rates and lengths of abstinence compared with other common treatments. Interrupting that recovery process, local advocates said, was not an option, even in a time of isolation.

After the citywide shutdown measures were ordered, some churches took their groups online to video conferencing services like Zoom. The Alano Club of St. Joseph, an independent, private, not-for-profit public health organization located in the Museum Hill Neighborhood, said it wanted to maintain its in-person meetings, albeit in a pared-down, socially distant manner.

“AA and NA are fellowships that traditionally have meetings in person, thus some people missed the personal contact. Two AA Groups and one NA Group have remained open in St. Joseph,” Gary Clark, president of the Alano board of directors, said.

At the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center, Anderson said staff have remained flexible to ensure people needing in-person care can receive it.

Anderson said while it’s often paramount for people new to a 12-step program to get that sense of community and support in person, she’s also seen success video conferencing.

“It’s new and being face to face on Zoom, it’s been kind of enjoyable for a lot of our folks ... They’re used to seeing the providers that way because one of our providers is in St. Louis and one in Kansas City,” she said.

While people in the groups did not comment on the story because they wanted to remain anonymous, a reporter for the Business Insider described the experience of an online 12-step program in a piece they did for the publication.

“People need to know — maybe you or someone you are close to — that you can fire up Zoom or Google Hangouts, or Cisco WebEx, or a conference call and spill your guts to a meeting, or just sit quietly listening. You may have been to thousands of AA meetings or none. The only requirement for AA membership is a desire to stop drinking,” they wrote.

Online AA meetings can be found at http://aa-intergroup.org/oiaa/meetings.

In addition to online group meetings, the Kolbe-Puckett center also is making daily calls to check on those in recovery.

If people want to meet in person, Kolbe-Puckett has been adhering to the safety guidelines set by its director. In a similar manner, at meeting at the Alano Club, measures are taken to protect the safety of the participants, with rooms measured and a ‘safe’ number of people per room calculated.

“If 14 people show up for a meeting in a room that would normally accommodate 12, but under the social distancing guidelines it only accommodates six, then they divide and use up to three rooms for their meetings,” Clark said.

Working with the groups, Clark said that he’s heard a lot of positive feedback in terms of people still being able to connect in a time where that it’s often complicated.

“The people that come to our building and conduct meetings also conduct the meetings on Zoom. And they say they’re being well attended ... Now, that’s not to say a few individuals aren’t dropping through the cracks, which is kind of frightening. But recovery community seems to be healthy, in spite of this pandemic,” he said.

There is a worry for Clark that, as the pandemic continues, they won’t be able to generate money. Because of the shutdown, the organization had to cancel several fundraisers that help fund its mission.

“It’s not uncommon for our groups to struggle and not be able to pay their rent, and we usually forgive the rent when necessary, because that’s a part of our mission as a not-for-profit corporation. And that’s why we do fundraisers to make up that difference,” he said.

While the group said it has enough revenue to cover the bills into the fall, it’s exploring its options for funding beyond that. The goal right now, Clark said, is to make everyone who needs treatment in a 12-step program is able to get it to make for a stronger, safer community.

“There are fewer DWIs, fewer arrests, less domestic violence in St. Joseph, because of the work we do. Public health is enhanced by our work,” he said.

If you or someone you know is in need of treatment for substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 24-hour Hotline at 800-662-HELP (4357).