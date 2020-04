Green Hills in St. Joseph announced special shopping hours for medical personnel, first responders and at-risk groups, effective immediately.

From Monday to Friday, 6 to 7:30 a.m. is reserved for these groups at both the North Belt location, 3225 N. Belt Highway, and King Kill location, 7014 King Hill Ave.

Green Hills also is offering online shopping for delivery and pick up. To order, visit www.greenhillsgrocery.com.