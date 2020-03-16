Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told local leaders that the state will likely be able to test "almost 10,000" Missourians within the next two weeks.

Dr. Mark Laney, the CEO of Mosaic Life Care Hospital, said some 17 or 18 people have been tested in St. Joseph. None of those tests have come back positive for COVID-19.

“We’re currently in a level two (situation) where we’re seeing people who have symptoms who could possibly have the virus,” Laney said. “If and when we have a test positive case, with one person, we’d then go to a level three (situation).”

The Governor and other state officials met with city and county leaders in a closed briefing at Mosaic Life Care at 11:45 a.m.

About 1,500 of the 10,000 tests will come from the University of Missouri, 1,000 will come from Washington University and the rest will be made up by the state and private labs.

According to Parson, Missouri currently has 6 cases of COVID-19. None are in Northwest Missouri.

By April 1, the state hopes to be able to test anyone with a fever of 100.4 and a dry cough. Randall Williams, the director of health and senior services, said he hopes to move testing to “mobile sites away from hospitals.”

Starting Wednesday, Williams said the University of Missouri will be able test 1,500 people per day.

Right now, Washington University can test 50 people per day and the state lab can test 1,600 people per week.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray issued an order Monday morning banning in-person gatherings of 50 people or more. The order excludes business and schools, meaning they can remain open. Places of worship are able to make decisions to close on a case-by-case basis, McMurray said.

Violation of the order can carry a jail term up to 180 days and or a $500 fine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new advisory guidance on Monday that people should not congregate in groups of 10 or more. The guidance is not legally binding.

Brian Myers, a St. Joseph city councilman, is calling for more leadership from the state, instead of an “ad-hoc” system where municipalities make most decisions.

“While I’m grateful that our governor does have faith and trust in municipal governments there are certain things that should be handled at a state level,” Myers said.

When asked, Parson said the state would only step in if local governments are “overwhelmed.” Parson has advised, but not required, people to practice social distancing and not to meet in groups of more than 50.

Schools have not been ordered closed by the state, nor have businesses. Parson did sign an executive order that frees up 7 million dollars to fight the coronavirus from the state budget, he said on Monday.

“That’s when I think the state comes in,” he said. “Everybody is going to have some responsibility here. No one entity is going to be able to do this alone, we’re all going to be working together to get over this.”

Parson added that 13 million dollars is expected to come from the federal government to assist the state in regards to COVID-19. He stressed that there’s “no concern for the food chain” in Missouri or the United States.

“That comes directly from the president and the vice president,” Parson said. “We’re not going to shut that down (referring to grocery stores). They aren’t going to do that on the federal level and we’re not going to do that on the state level.”

In regards to schools closing, Parson said there’s “controversy.” Extracurricular activities have been suspended by St. Joseph Public Schools, but a decision on whether to close schools has not been made. That decision is expected later this week, while other schools in Northwest Missouri have closed.

“In Missouri, they (school districts) are so diverse,” Parson said. “I’ve felt all along the local levels need to be the ones to make the decisions.”

Mosaic is no longer allowing visitors under the age of 18, unless ordered by a patient’s doctor. All patients are limited to two visitors, including one “support person” plus a family member. Visitors may not have any symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The hospital said exceptions may be made for end of life care, and most volunteers have also been sent home.

Neighboring Kansas has 8 active cases following the state's first COVID-19 related death last week. On Sunday, the number of cases outside mainland China surpassed those currently in the country where the outbreak began.

Kansas City banned gatherings of 50 or more people in response to the virus. Illinois has closed all bars and restaurants, as has Ohio. Schools, businesses and organizations are adjusting as the CDC recommends distancing from others socially.

Bars and restaurants remain legally open in St. Joseph, and are exempted from the 50 person rule as gatherings may occur during “the day-to-day operations” of exempted organizations.

